Philadelphia 127, Brooklyn 108

T.Harris 3-7 2-2 9, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 3-4 4-4 10, Maxey 6-8 6-6 20, Melton 2-10 0-0 5, Foster Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, Niang 3-8 0-0 8, Bassey 2-4 0-0 4, Harrell 3-5 4-4 10, Champagnie 5-10 2-2 15, Korkmaz 6-12 1-1 15, Milton 1-6 2-2 4, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Joe 3-8 0-0 9, Queen 2-5 0-0 4, Springer 2-6 3-4 7. Totals 44-108 24-25 127.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason