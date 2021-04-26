Perron posts 3-point game, Blues beat Avalanche 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves as St. Louis won its second straight game against the Avalanche. Colorado won the season series 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, and Jonas Johansson had 16 saves. The Avalanche remain four points behind West Division-leading Vegas. Colorado has played one fewer game.

Tarasenko scored his fourth goal of the season on a power play 9:25 into the first period to put St. Louis up 1-0.

Schenn scored his 13th goal of the season when he one-timed a feed from Ryan O'Reilly with 6:26 remaining in the period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. Schenn had not scored in his previous 18 games.

Perron deflected a Justin Faulk shot from the point 7:02 into the second period for his 14th goal of the season to put St. Louis up 3-0.

MacKinnon broke up the shutout with his 19th goal of the season on a feed from Gabriel Landeskog on a power play 8:24 into the second period. The goal extends MacKinnon’s points streak to 14 games.

Thomas gave St. Louis a 4-1 lead with his second goal of the season and first goal since Feb. 6 with 9:07 remaining in the second period.

AVS UPDATES:

Colorado LW Brandon Saad will miss two to four weeks with a lower body injury. … RWs Joonas Donskoi and Mikko Rantanen were removed from the COVID-19 list.

DEBUT IN BLUE:

St. Louis D Steven Santini was recalled from the taxi squad and made his Blues debut. St. Louis dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Blues D Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko were scratched with upper body injuries sustained in Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT:

Avalanche: At Vegas on Wednesday night to conclude a stretch of five straight road games.

Blues: At Minnesota on Wednesday night in the first of three straight games against the Wild.

