Pérez homers twice again, Royals beat Twins 6-5 with error CODY FRIESEN, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 1:01 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez became only the fourth Kansas City player with consecutive multi-homer games and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when centerfielder Gilberto Celestino made a pair of errors on a simple fly ball, helping the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Thursday night.
Pérez hit a 456-foot solo homer in the first and another solo drive that just cleared the wall in the fifth off JA Happ. Pérez has 14 home runs this season and joined Ed Kirkpatrick in 1969, Darrell Porter in 1977 and Mike Sweeney as the only Royals with multiple homers in consecutive games.