Pepperdine 81, George Washington 70

Lindo 0-5 4-5 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-14 2-2 14, Bishop 10-20 1-2 22, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 4-11 6-6 15, Dean 6-7 1-1 13, Harris 1-1 0-1 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-17 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason