Penn St. 82, Syracuse 69

Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Strong 5-12 0-1 11, Fair 7-18 3-6 20, Hyman 7-13 3-3 19, Rice 3-9 0-0 9, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 0-3 2-2 2, Nyah Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-61 8-12 69
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason