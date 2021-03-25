Penguins extend Sabres' winless streak to 16 straight WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 9:59 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann scored a pair of power-play goals, Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended Buffalo's winless streak to 16 straight with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night.
Radim Zohorna picked up a goal on his first shot in the NHL for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel added an empty-netter and Sidney Crosby had three assists to raise his career point total to 1,300 as Pittsburgh swept a pair from the NHL's worst team with relative ease.