Casey DeSmith has 26 saves as Pens beat Senators and Murray

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves in outdueling former Penguins star and teammate Matt Murray and Pittsburgh won its fifth straight road game with a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Jeff Carter had the game-winning goal in the second period. Sidney Crosby blocked a late shot in close before assisting on Bryan Rust's game-icing, empty-net goal in the waning seconds. The Penguins have won two straight and are 8-1-3 in their last 12.

Murray, who helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and '17 before being trade to Ottawa in 2020, made 42 saves in his first start against his former team. He missed a game against Pittsburgh earlier this season with an illness.

Carter gave the Penguins the lead at 7:25 of the second period. Defenseman Chris Letang made the big play stepping up to intercept a pass in the Senator's zone and finding Carter for his 13th of the season. It was his first in seven games.

Rust, who now has six goals in the last four games, skated the puck into an empty net with :12 to play for the last goal.

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions in Ontario, capacity was limited to 500 fans. There was pumped-in crowd noise was reminiscent of pandemic hockey a year ago.

Murray met with former teammates before the pregame skate. Crosby welcomed him with a quick smile and a warm hug. Rust gave him a playful salute. Jake Guentzel hit him with a fist bump.

In getting his first win in five weeks, Smith got the nod with Tristan Jarry getting a well-deserved breather. He wasn’t tested a lot but he stopped a pair of breakaways when the game was still scoreless in the second period.

The loss snapped the Senators' two-game overall winning streak, and three-game run at home.

CROSBY WATCH

Crosby remains one goal shy of becoming the second active player (Alex Ovechkin), and the 46th player in NHL history, to record 500 career regular-season goals. Crosby took six shots on Murray without success.

UP NEXT:

