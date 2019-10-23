https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Penguins-Panthers-Sums-14554857.php
Penguins-Panthers Sums
|Pittsburgh
|0 1 1—2
|Florida
|0 2 2—4
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Florida, Acciari 3 (Sceviour, Hunt), 10:54. 2, Pittsburgh, Blueger 2 (Guentzel, Simon), 11:57. 3, Florida, Malgin 3 (Huberdeau), 18:00. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (tripping), 19:28.
Third Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 4 (Barkov, Stralman), 13:42. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 5 (Crosby, Guentzel), 14:25. 6, Florida, Vatrano 2 (Barkov, Malgin), 18:57. Penalties_Stralman, FLA, (interference), 10:49.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-6-11_25. Florida 5-9-7_21.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-3-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 3-2-2 (25-23).
T_2:14.
Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.
