Pelicans beat relocated Raptors 113-99; Van Gundy wins debut Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 11:21 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors had their home floor shipped 1,300 miles when they relocated to Tampa for at least the start of the NBA season. Yet it was the New Orleans Pelicans who looked at home at Amalie Arena in the season opener for both teams.
JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as the Pelicans rallied from an 11-point deficit and beat the Raptors 113-99 on Wednesday night.