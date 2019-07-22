Peaty, Canadian teen win breaststroke titles at world swims

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships. A Canadian teenager grabbed a share of the spotlight by upsetting Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom in the women's 100 breast.

Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds on Monday, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front.

Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old competing in her biggest international meet so far, surprised Sjostrom in the women's race.

Sjostrom took out a strong pace, dipping under her world-record pace on the first lap, while MacNeil was in fifth place.

But MacNeil had the fastest closing lap — 29.06 — of the eight-woman final and touched first in 55.83.

Sjostrom was second in 56.22, denied a record fifth title in the 100 breast.

