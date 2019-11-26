Pearson leads Texas St. over Abilene Christian 61-56

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Nijal Pearson posted 16 points as Texas State edged past Abilene Christian 61-56 on Monday night.

Caleb Asberry had 10 points for Texas State (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Mason Harrell and Alonzo Sule also chipped in 10 points apiece.

The Bobcats had a 10-0 run to go ahead 54-46 after a Pearson layup with 5:23 remaining in the game. ACU rallied to close to 56-53 after a Kolton Kohl layup with 1:50 left. Pearson answered with a layup and the Bobcats held on for the win.

Payten Ricks had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-4). Kohl added 11 points.

Texas State plays Hartford at home on Saturday. Abilene Christian matches up against SMU on the road on Friday.

