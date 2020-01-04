Pearson delivers for Texas State in win over Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored 23 points and Texas State defeated Arkansas State 70-67 on Saturday.

The Bobcats, who did not trail in the final 32 minutes of play, held on after their 10-point second-half lead was cut to one twice in the final seconds.

Arkansas State's Canberk Kus made a 3-pointer to draw the Red Wolves within 66-65 with 14 seconds remaining. The Red Wolves then fouled Pearson, who made two free throws. Now leading by three, Texas State fouled Caleb Fields and he made two free throws with six seconds left.

Next, it was Arkansas State's turn to foul and Mason Harrell made two free throws for Texas State. Leading by three again, Texas State sent Fields to the line and he missed twice. Kus tracked down the offensive rebound after the second miss and got the ball to Jerry Johnson who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Alonzo Sule had 11 points for Texas State (8-7, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Shelby Adams added six rebounds. Pearson made all nine of his free throws but also had eight turnovers.

Melo Eggleston had 15 points for the Red Wolves (10-5, 2-2). Fields added 13 points and Kus scored 12.

Texas State plays Troy at home on Monday. Arkansas State takes on Georgia State at home on Monday.

