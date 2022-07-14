Peña delivers in 10th, Astros hold off slumping Angels 3-2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning of the Houston Astros' 13th victory in 16 games, 3-2 over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Automatic runner Korey Lee advanced on Mauricio Dubon's flyout and scored on Peña's single to right off Aaron Loup (0-3) for the Astros, who hadn't scored since the first inning.

Ryan Pressley (3-2) then struck out Brandon Marsh to end it with the potential tying run on third. The Houston closer pitched two scoreless innings for the AL West leaders, who took two of three from their struggling division rivals at the Big A.

The Astros played the final 8 1/2 innings without José Altuve after the eight-time All-Star selection got hit in the left knee with Reid Detmers’ first pitch of the game. Altuve took his base and eventually scored Houston’s first run, but didn’t come out to play second base in the bottom half of the first.

Altuve has a bruised left leg, the Astros said.

Mike Trout missed his second straight game with upper back spasms for the Angels, who stranded 14 runners and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position during their 10th loss in 12 games. Los Angeles hasn't won back-to-back games since June 27.

Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 with two walks one night after throwing six strong innings and hitting a two-run triple to beat the Astros. Los Angeles is 6-0 since June 9 when Ohtani pitches, and 6-20 when anybody else takes the mound.

Framber Valdez pitched six innings of six-hit ball with six strikeouts for the Astros. The All-Star lefty walked three Halos, who lost to Valdez on Opening Day in Anaheim and then struck out 13 times against Valdez 11 days ago in Houston.

Detmers recovered from a rough first inning to throw six frames of five-hit ball for the Angels, striking out six in the rookie’s second strong start since a brief demotion to the minors.

The Astros went up 2-0 after their first four batters reached base against Detmers. Kyle Tucker delivered a bases-loaded single in the rally.

Los Angeles scored on Jonathan Villar's bases-loaded walk when Valdez lost his control in the third. The Angels tied it in the fourth when Max Stassi scored from third on a passed ball by Martin Maldonado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Dubon took over for Altuve at second base. He made a throwing error during a tough play on Stassi's grounder in the fourth, and Stassi eventually scored the tying run. ... LF Michael Brantley flew home after taking swings and still feeling discomfort in his shoulder. The veteran has been on the injured list since late June.

Angels: Trout got another rest day after leaving Tuesday's game with back stiffness. The team still claims it isn't a significant injury, but Trout was not used as a pinch-hitter with the game on the line.

UP NEXT

Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 3.38 ERA) is expected to start Friday when Houston opens a home series against Oakland before the All-Star break.

Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA) takes the mound in Anaheim against Clayton Kershaw to open the two-game Freeway Series before the Dodgers host the All-Star Game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports