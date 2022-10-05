Pats' Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start
KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Four days after Bailey Zappe made his NFL debut, the rookie Patriots quarterback responded like a veteran when asked whether he expects to make his first start this week.
“If that’s what happens, that happens,” Zappe said Wednesday. “That’s (for) coach (Bill) Belichick. That’s a question for him. I’m not going to get into those details.”