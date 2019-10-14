Patriots FB Jakob Johnson placed on IR with shoulder injury

New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson (47)- is tripped up by Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson (47)- is tripped up by Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Patriots FB Jakob Johnson placed on IR with shoulder injury 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team announced the move on Monday. Johnson was injured during New England's 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday. The 24-year-old appeared in four games with three starts. He caught one pass for 5 yards after being elevated from the practice squad when starter James Develin went on IR with a neck injury.

Johnson, who is originally from Germany and played his college ball at Tennessee, signed with New England as a free agent in April as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program.

The Patriots visit the New York Jets on Oct. 21.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL