Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists, captain Patrice Bergeron scored and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Pastrnak assisted on Bergeron’s goal on a power play with the initial shot that turned into a juicy rebound and set up Taylor Hall with a perfect pass into the middle of the ice to put Boston up 3-0. Washington scored twice before Pastrnak took the shot that turned into David Krejci's sealing goal with 3:43 left.