HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Parrish and Trey Murphy III scored 15 points apiece and Rice upset North Texas 84-75 on Saturday.

The Owls, who entered the game with one Conference USA victory, was 9 of 16 on 3-pointers and shot 64% to take a 44-33 halftime lead over the Mean Green, who shot 54.5%.

Rice protected the lead in the second half by making 6 of 12 behind the arc and shooting 59% while North Texas went 11 of 20 behind the arc but just 3 of 9 inside.

North Texas opened the second half red hot, making 11 of 17 shots, including 9 3-pointers, to take at 65-58 lead at the midpoint. However, in the last 8 1/2 minutes, Rice was 10 of 12 to regain control.

Robert Martin and Drew Peterson each added 13 points for the Owls (10-13, 2-8 Conference USA), which had lost five straight, and Ako Adams chipped in 12.

DJ Draper, who had six 3-pointers in seven attempts, and Javion Hunt each scored 18 points for the Mean Green (14-9, 8-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped and

