Panthers list McCaffrey as 'day to day' with shoulder injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson.

McCaffrey left the game for a few plays and was seen holding his shoulder on the sideline. He returned for one additional play before leaving again for good.

“Obviously, Christian’s a big part of this team,” Rhule said Monday. “I was happy to see him out there, discouraged for him that he got banged up, and we’ll see the extent of it as we move forward.”

McCaffrey was not made available for comment Monday by the team.

McCaffrey played 59 of Carolina's 83 offensive snaps against the Chiefs.

"I thought he played really well,” Rhule said. “I think the ball down the seam that he reached back for, I thought, was an elite play. I thought he had some really nice runs, obviously scored a couple touchdowns.”

If McCaffrey can't play, Mike Davis would get the start.

