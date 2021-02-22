Panarin denies Russian report, takes time away from Rangers STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 12:59 p.m.
New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies.
Andrei Nazarov, a former NHL enforcer who coached Panarin in the Kontinental Hockey League, told Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda in a story published Saturday that Panarin attacked an 18-year-old Latvian woman in a hotel bar in the Latvian capital of Riga following a game in December 2011.