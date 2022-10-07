Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 11:38 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 San Diego Padres Manny Machado reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) connects on a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) waits on the mound with catcher Tomas Nido during a pitching change during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 San Diego Padres Jurickson Profar reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) walks off the field after being relieved during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego's four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.
Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK