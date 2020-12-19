Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sport Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 11:35 p.m.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Saturday night.
Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass – his 40th of the season – and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons; he had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.