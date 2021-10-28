Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 11:59 p.m.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt greets safety Budda Baker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception in the end zone with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) kneels after the Green Bay Packers intercepted the ball in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates after a turnover against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to Randall Cobb and the Green Bay Packers knocked off the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals 24-21 after Kyler Murray's stunning late interception on Thursday night.
The Cardinals looked like they were going to rally to win their eighth straight game but Murray threw an interception on second-and-goal with 12 seconds left. A.J. Green didn't expect the pass to come his way, never turned around and Green Bay's Rasul Douglas was there to snatch the ball in the corner of the end zone.