Pack, Smith help Kansas State beat TCU 75-63

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Mark Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kansas State beat TCU 75-63 on Saturday night.

Pack made three 3-pointers and had four steals. Markquis Nowell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Mike McGuirl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12).

Damion Baugh scored 17 points, Francisco Farabello 14 and Emanuel Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds for TCU (15-5, 4-4).

Smith made a layup 95 seconds into the game to make it 4-2 and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. McGuirl hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to double figures with 7 minutes left in the first half. Smith made the second of two free throws to give Kansas State a 31-20 advantage about 3 minutes later.

The Horned Frogs used a 17-8 spurt to close the first half and open the second to trim their deficit to 39-37 with 16:58 to play, but McGuirl bookended an 18-5 run with 3-pointers to make it 57-42 midway through the period.

Mike Miles, who leads TCU in scoring (15.4 per game) and assists (4.2), did not play. The sophomore guard reaggravated a right wrist injury during practice Friday and is considered day-to-day. MRI tests returned negative.

The Horned Frogs made just 6 of 28 (21%) from 3-point range and 13 of 22 (59%) from the free-throw line.

Kansas State returns home to play No. 8 Baylor on Wednesday. TCU plays host to Oklahoma State, which beat the Horned Frogs 57-56 last month, on Wednesday.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25