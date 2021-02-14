Pacioretty's goal, Fleury's saves lead Vegas to 1-0 win W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 9:53 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored early in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 on Sunday.
Vegas, which improved to 5-1-0 since returning from a pause due to COVID-19 protocols, leapfrogged the St. Louis Blues to reclaim first place in the West Division. The Golden Knights are one point ahead of St. Louis with 21.