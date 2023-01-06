Pacific 84, San Diego 82

Avdalovic 4-8 3-3 14, Odum 4-8 1-4 9, Boone 11-15 0-0 27, Martindale 4-7 0-1 9, Outlaw 3-4 2-4 8, Blake 0-4 2-2 2, Beard 5-8 5-5 15, Denson 0-2 0-2 0, Ivy-Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 13-21 84.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason