Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Josh Jackson led Detroit with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center. Mason Plumlee missed the game for the last-place Pistons because of a right elbow issue.

Detroit missed its first eight shots from beyond the arc, but the Pistons were effective enough inside that the game was tied 52-all at halftime. Then the Pacers outscored Detroit 30-18 in the third quarter. Brogdon had 10 points and Myles Turner added nine in that period for Indiana.

Jerami Grant, coming off big games against the Lakers and Nets, shot 4 of 17 from the field and scored only nine points for the Pistons.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Turner had 14 points and eight rebounds. ... Indiana went 14 of 31 from 3-point range and shot 51% overall from the field.

Pistons: Dennis Smith Jr. played his first game for Detroit since being acquired in a trade with the New York Knicks. He scored four points in a reserve role. ... Stewart made his first six shots from the field. ... Blake Griffin scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Indiana went 2-1 against Atlanta in the 2019-20 regular season.

Pistons: Visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The teams have split their first two games this season.

