Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 10:26 p.m.
1 of14 Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott reacts after a turnover during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) runs into the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) passes as Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Smith Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) loses control of the ball as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is fouled next to Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range.