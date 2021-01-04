Owusu, Miller help No. 12 Terps top No. 19 Hoosiers 84-80

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 20 points, including the clinching free throw with 4.3 seconds left, and No. 12 Maryland held off No. 19 Indiana 84-80 on Monday night after letting a 16-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three.

Diamond Miller also had 20 points for the Terrapins (7-1, 3-0 Big Ten), who led 23-9 after one quarter and by double figures midway through the fourth quarter. Chloe Bibby added 15 points and Katie Benzan, a senior transfer from Harvard where she was a first-team All-Ivy League player three times, added 12.

Grace Berger had a career-high 26 points for the Hoosiers (5-3, 3-1), who are now 0-11 against Maryland. Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jaelynn Penn scored 10.

Benzan opened the game with consecutive 3-pointers and Owusu had eight points in the first quarter when Maryland hit 10 of 15 shots. With 2:20 to go in the first half, Indiana cut the deficit to seven but Owusu hit a 3 and Collins made two free throws to make it 41-29 at the break.

Penn scored six straight points in a 10-0 Indiana run early in the second half that cut the deficit to two but a pair of 7-0 runs helped Maryland go into the fourth quarter on top 61-47.

Holmes had 12 points and Berger 10 with five assists in the fourth quarter to fuel the Indiana rally, made more impressive by the loss of Penn with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter.

Ali Patberg hit a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining to pull Indiana within 83-80.

Maryland is still without standout freshman Angel Reese, who hurt an ankle less than three minutes into a game on Dec. 3.

Maryland is at No. 23 Michigan State on Thursday and Indiana goes to Penn State.

