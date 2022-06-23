Outfielder swap: Texas trades Calhoun to Giants for Duggar

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The San Francisco Giants acquired Willie Calhoun on Thursday, sending outfielder Steven Duggar to Texas for the outfielder who was the main return for the Rangers when they traded pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago.

San Francisco also receives cash in the deal.