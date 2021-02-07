Ottawa Senators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 7, 2021 Ottawa Senators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 72 Thomas Chabot 11 3 4 7 -3 18 1 0 0 28 .107 F 9 Josh Norris 12 2 5 7 -4 2 2 0 0 23 .087 F 7 Brady Tkachuk 12 3 4 7 -5 20 0 0 0 51 .059 F 19 Drake Batherson 12 1 5 6 -6 4 1 0 0 30 .033 F 18 Tim Stutzle 9 4 2 6 -7 2 2 0 0 13 .308 F 28 Connor Brown 12 1 4 5 -2 4 0 0 1 24 .042 F 13 Nicholas Paul 12 2 3 5 3 4 0 0 0 23 .087 F 71 Chris Tierney 12 3 2 5 -2 4 0 0 1 12 .250 F 16 Austin Watson 12 3 2 5 -3 18 0 0 0 15 .200 D 22 Nikita Zaitsev 12 0 5 5 -1 2 0 0 0 16 .000 D 5 Mike Reilly 11 0 4 4 -11 4 0 0 0 21 .000 F 15 Derek Stepan 11 1 3 4 -7 6 0 0 0 23 .043 F 36 Colin White 8 2 2 4 -4 4 1 0 0 16 .125 F 63 Evgenii Dadonov 12 1 2 3 -6 0 0 0 0 22 .045 D 44 Erik Gudbranson 12 0 2 2 -10 13 0 0 0 15 .000 D 2 Artem Zub 4 0 2 2 -1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 F 51 Artem Anisimov 4 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 7 .000 D 26 Erik Brannstrom 2 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 0 Braydon Coburn 8 0 1 1 -5 4 0 0 0 5 .000 F 17 Alex Galchenyuk 5 1 0 1 -4 4 1 0 0 14 .071 F 23 Cedric Paquette 9 1 0 1 -8 4 0 0 0 4 .250 D 3 Josh Brown 8 0 0 0 -5 8 0 0 0 1 .000 F 78 Filip Chlapik 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 38 Micheal Haley 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 D 24 Christian Wolanin 4 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 12 28 54 82 -94 140 8 0 2 370 .076 OPPONENT TOTALS 12 52 86 138 93 164 13 2 10 379 .137 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 30 Matt Murray 9 468 4.1 2 5 1 0 32 256 0.875 0 0 0 1 Marcus Hogberg 5 251 4.54 0 4 0 0 19 122 0.844 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 12 722 4.25 2 9 1 0 51 378 .863 28 54 140 OPPONENT TOTALS 12 722 2.33 10 2 0 0 28 370 .924 52 86 164 More for youSportsUConn's comeback bid from 18-point first-half deficit...By David BorgesSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug Bonjour