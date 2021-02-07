Osborne leads No. 5 UCLA past Washington 84-50 CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 8:11 p.m.
1 of5 UCLA head coach Cori Close, center, talks with guard Charisma Osborne, left, and guard Natalie Chou, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 UCLA guard Lindsey Corsaro (4) and guard Charisma Osborne (20) watch as Washington guard Tameiya Sadler, second from left, looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Washington center Quay Miller, left, tries to shoot past UCLA guard Chantel Horvat, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) and forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) react from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 21 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 15 and No. 5 UCLA hammered Washington 84-50 on Sunday.
Osborne, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, reached 20 points for the seventh straight game as the Bruins (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12) sent the Huskies (4-10, 1-10) to their eighth straight loss. UCLA also got 14 points from Emily Bessoir in a near-perfect shooting night.