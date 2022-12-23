Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

K.Johnson 5-14 5-9 17, Sochan 6-14 1-1 13, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Vassell 6-15 0-0 14, Branham 4-5 0-0 9, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 2-2 2, Collins 4-7 0-1 9, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 7, Richardson 2-10 3-3 7. Totals 44-97 13-18 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason