Orlando 128, Brooklyn 118
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ennis III
|24:58
|2-2
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Gordon
|26:00
|2-5
|6-8
|0-11
|2
|1
|10
|Vucevic
|27:00
|8-12
|5-5
|0-7
|5
|2
|22
|Augustin
|26:21
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|11
|Fournier
|24:43
|10-15
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|1
|24
|Ross
|23:02
|3-8
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Carter-Williams
|21:39
|2-9
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|6
|6
|Fultz
|18:57
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|4
|8
|Birch
|16:40
|3-6
|6-6
|2-4
|5
|3
|12
|Isaac
|16:29
|6-7
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|16
|Clark
|5:31
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Bamba
|4:20
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier Jr.
|4:20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-87
|25-28
|6-42
|31
|23
|128
Percentages: FG .529, FT .893.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Fournier 3-6, Isaac 2-2, Ennis III 1-1, Clark 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Carter-Williams 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Ross 1-6, Gordon 0-1, Bamba 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Birch 2, Fournier).
Turnovers: 12 (Augustin 2, Fultz 2, Vucevic 2, Birch, Carter-Williams, Clark, Ennis III, Fournier, Gordon).
Steals: 8 (Bamba, Birch, Carter-Williams, Ennis III, Frazier Jr., Fultz, Isaac, Ross).
Technical Fouls: Magic, 1:50 first; Carter-Williams, 7:19 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|29:02
|6-11
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|14
|Thomas
|17:55
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Allen
|26:53
|7-9
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|4
|14
|Chiozza
|17:23
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|2
|2
|LeVert
|27:49
|7-17
|3-4
|2-2
|7
|0
|17
|Temple
|23:21
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|21:33
|8-12
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|3
|24
|T.Johnson
|18:37
|2-8
|6-6
|1-2
|4
|3
|11
|Kurucs
|16:16
|2-4
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|5
|7
|Hall
|12:27
|3-3
|2-5
|2-3
|0
|1
|8
|Anderson
|9:36
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|Musa
|9:36
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Martin
|9:32
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|44-91
|17-23
|10-39
|30
|25
|118
Percentages: FG .484, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 13-42, .310 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-8, Harris 2-6, Musa 1-1, Temple 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, T.Johnson 1-4, Martin 1-5, Anderson 0-2, LeVert 0-4, Chiozza 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Hall).
Turnovers: 14 (LeVert 4, Temple 3, Harris 2, Musa 2, Anderson, Martin, Thomas).
Steals: 4 (Harris, LeVert, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Martin).
Technical Fouls: Nets, 10:16 second.
|Orlando
|36
|34
|41
|17
|—
|128
|Brooklyn
|39
|20
|23
|36
|—
|118
A_0 (1,200). T_2:19.