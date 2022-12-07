Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111

Batum 6-11 0-0 16, Leonard 4-15 4-4 14, Zubac 6-9 4-8 16, George 3-12 3-3 11, Jackson 5-20 3-3 15, Covington 4-9 0-0 10, Coffey 1-3 1-2 3, Mann 7-10 2-2 19, Brown 3-6 1-4 7. Totals 39-95 18-26 111.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason