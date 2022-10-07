Orlando 110, Dallas 105

Banchero 6-13 5-6 19, Okeke 3-7 0-0 7, Carter Jr. 1-7 2-2 5, Anthony 3-8 6-6 12, Ross 6-8 2-2 16, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Houstan 2-6 0-2 5, Bamba 5-7 0-0 13, Bol 3-4 1-2 7, M.Wagner 2-7 1-1 6, Cannady 0-0 1-1 1, Hampton 3-9 2-2 8, K.Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Simpson 1-1 0-0 3, Suggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-85 20-24 110.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason