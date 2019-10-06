Orji Okwonkwo leads Impact over Red Bulls, 3-0

Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo celebrates after scoring against the New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo celebrates after scoring against the New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Graham Hughes, AP Photo: Graham Hughes, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Orji Okwonkwo leads Impact over Red Bulls, 3-0 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MONTREAL (AP) — Orji Okwonkwo had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Bojan and Maximiliano Urruti also scored for the Impact (12-17-5) and goalkeeper Clement Diop made one save for the shutout.

With their first loss in three weeks, the playoff-bound Red Bulls (14-14-6) dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference. New York will play the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the playoffs.