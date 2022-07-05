Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 11:51 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs.
Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base.
DAVID GINSBURG