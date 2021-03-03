Oregon State opens Pac-12 tourney with 71-63 win over Cal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State moved on in the Pac-12 tournament with a 71-63 opening-round victory over California on Wednesday.

Talia von Oelhoffen had a career-high 20 points for fifth-seeded Oregon State (11-6), which has won four straight and seven of its last eight. The Beavers face fourth-seeded and 19th-ranked Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.