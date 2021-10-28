Oregon State may become bowl eligible for 1st time since '13

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEK: Oregon State at California. Bowl-bound Beavers? Could be. A win would make Oregon State (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013. It could also push them into the Top 25, which would be the first time since that ’13 season. What’s more, a victory would keep things moving toward a high-stakes game with Oregon on Nov. 27 in Eugene — and possibly the Pac-12 North title. This will be the 74th meeting between Cal (2-5, 1-3) and Oregon State. The Bears lead the series 38-35. The Beavers rallied for a 31-27 win last season, scoring the decisive touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Oregon State enters the contest averaging a league-leading 35.1 points a game.