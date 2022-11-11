Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53

Kyrkjebo 2-6 0-0 4, Michaelsen 2-4 1-2 5, Blauenfeldt 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-14 1-2 8, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Mya Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Liggett 4-9 2-2 13, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 1-5 1-1 3, Tarasow 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 7-9 53
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason