Oregon 71, UC Riverside 65

Olbrich 2-4 2-4 6, Owens 4-10 2-2 11, Cameron 4-10 0-0 11, Pullin 9-17 3-4 21, Tattersall 1-8 0-0 2, Hartwell 2-6 0-0 5, Salaridze 4-9 0-0 9, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 7-10 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason