Opening Day: Snow, stars, fans and a virus postponement

Miguel Cabrera took a trot, eventually, in the snow at Comerica Park. Mookie Betts started the champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a hit at Coors Field. And the Bleacher Creatures did their thing at Yankee Stadium.
All-Stars on the diamond for opening day, fans in the socially distanced stands eager to cheer them.