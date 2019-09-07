Only on AP: Welsh excited as 1 of NHL's 1st female officials

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kristen Welsh tells The Associated Press she's grateful and excited for the chance of being one of the first female officials to work in an NHL competitive setting.

Welsh referred to her first game working as a linesman as being an "unbelievable" opportunity, and looks forward to working her second game at the Buffalo Sabres' prospects tournament this weekend. Welsh spoke to The AP by phone Saturday a day after the 22-year-old from Toronto officiated a game between Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins prospects.

Welsh says she has plenty to learn after making her debut. She laughed upon noting how the players might have been "thrown off that a girl was rushing in there to break them up" during several post-whistle scrums.

She was one of four females assigned by the NHL for the first time to work the ice at various team-sponsored tournaments being held this weekend.

Katie Guay and Kelly Cooke were selected as referees, while Kendall Hanley will work as a linesman.

