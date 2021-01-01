On Football: From 2020's best play to its weirdest incident BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 11:17 a.m.
1 of6 Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts with teammates after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches the game-winning touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27), free safety Jordan Poyer (21) and strong safety Micah Hyde, left, defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 32-20. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick has morphed from a borderline bust to one of the team's best defensive players. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan gets past Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn for a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, right, catches a touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Chicago Bears running back Artavis Pierce runs past the Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a touchdown on a 3-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
The Associated Press will hand out its individual NFL awards on the night before the Super Bowl in Tampa. Until then, here are some off-the-beaten track honors to consider.
BEST GAME: In Week 9, the first professional matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray lived up to the hype. The two young quarterbacks traded pinpoint passes, timely scrambles and other big plays in a dazzling show of the league’s future. Miami won 34-31. Tagovailoa led a 93-yard drive to tie it before Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal. Arizona's Zane Gonzalez missed a 49-yarder that would have tied it.