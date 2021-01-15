Tennell's rollicking short program leads at US nationals Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 12:13 a.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Staunchly determined to get back her national title, Bradie Tennell took some huge steps Thursday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships by winning the short program.
With a rollicking routine high in difficulty, entertainment value and sheer energy, the 2018 national champion and Olympian outskated two-time defending champ Alysa Liu and pre-event favorite Mariah Bell.