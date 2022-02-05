Olympic gold: Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj soars past competition LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 5, 2022
1 of11 Ursa Bogataj, of Slovenia, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Katharina Althaus, of Germany, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Nika Kriznar, of Slovenia, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Sara Takanashi, of Japan, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Ema Klinec, of Slovenia, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Ursa Bogataj, of Slovenia, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Ursa Bogataj, of Slovenia, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj won Olympic gold in women's ski jumping on a night when Japanese star Sara Takanashi surprisingly finished out of the medals.
Bogataj floated 100 meters (328.084 feet) through the air and had 121 points on the final jump Saturday. Katharina Althaus of Germany won silver for the second straight Olympics. Nika Kriznar of Slovenia took the bronze.