Olson, Moreland homers back Manaea shutout, A's win again JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 9:47 p.m.
1 of14 Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by Elvis Andrus after hitting a grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland watches his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson hits a grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman throws out Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, watches his grand slam home run in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano walks to the dugout after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Oakland Athletics' Sean Manaea pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman throws out Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, top, throws to first base after forcing out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie at second base on a double play hit into by Matt Olson during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea's shutout and the Athletics slugged past the depleted Minnesota Twins 7-0 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader for Oakland's ninth straight victory.
Moreland connected for a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo drive in the fourth off Matt Shoemaker (1-1).