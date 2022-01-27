Old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 5:03 p.m.
1 of11 Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Sat, Jan. 15, 2022. Erin Edgeerton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Washington's Terrell Brown Jr. (23) drives to the basket against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Washington won 82-72. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Baylor guard James Akinjo drives against Texas Tech guard Mylik Wilson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Waco, Texas. Jerry Larson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Washington's Terrell Brown Jr. (23) shoots over Oregon State's Dashawn Davis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Jan. 20, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. There are a lot of old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball. ACC top scorer Alondes Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Brown at Washington are both senior transfers who joined their new teams this season. Amanda Loman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - Baylor's James Akinjo (11) drives past Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Jaylan Thomas (3) to score in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Dec. 4, 2021. Reigning national champion No. 4 Baylor added graduate transfer point guard Akinjo from Arizona after the trio of talented and selfless guards All-American Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague left for the pros. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Dec. 29, 2021. There are a lot of old newcomers making big impacts in college basketball. ACC top scorer Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Terrell Brown Jr. at Washington are both senior transfers who joined their new teams this season. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
There are a lot of old newcomers making a splash this season in college basketball.
ACC top scorer Alondes Williams for Wake Forest and Pac-12 leader Terrell Brown Jr. at Washington are both senior transfers who joined their new teams this season. The same goes for the leading scorers for four of the 10 teams in the Big 12.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS