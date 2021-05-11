Old Trafford barricaded to prevent more Man U fan unrest ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 2:20 p.m.
1 of9 Police officers on horseback patrol outside the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City. This is the first Manchester United home match since fans protested against American owner Joel Glazer, forcing the postponement of the team's Premier League game against Liverpool. The protests prompted Glazer to publish a letter in which he pledged to accelerate discussions with fans about supporters being able to have a greater say at the club. Jon Super/AP Show More Show Less
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Old Trafford was barricaded Tuesday to prevent a repeat of the fan unrest that saw Manchester United’s previous home game called off, while earlier the police arrested a man for allegedly attacking an officer during that storming of the stadium.
Metal fences blocked entrances for the Premier League game against Leicester while the stadium was ringed by officers, dogs and horses.