Oklahoma routs Texas 16-1 in WCWS championship series opener CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer June 9, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 1:06 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo celebrates her home run against Texas during the first inning the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Oklahoma players cheer Jocelyn Alo (78), who approaches home after hitting a home run against Texas during Game 1 of the NCAA Women's College World Series championships in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Ian Maule/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Oklahoma's Taylon Snow (5) is greeted at the plate after hitting a home run against Texas during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson, right, falls against Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito, left, after forcing her out at second base during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson, right, forces out Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito (33) at second base during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates her double against Texas during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) is greeted at the plate following her home run against Texas during the fifth inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oklahoma's Taylon Snow hits a home run against Texas during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini, right, is taken out of the game by coach Mike White, left, during the first inning against Oklahoma in the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings fueled Oklahoma's record-setting offensive burst to help the Sooners move a victory away from successfully defending their Women's College World Series title.
Each hit two home runs and top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past unseeded Texas 16-1 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series.