Oklahoma St. 95, Rio Grande 63

Ogayemi 6-13 3-4 16, Sango 4-8 0-0 8, Dorsey 5-15 3-4 16, Kailahi 1-5 2-2 5, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, McCorry 0-1 2-2 2, O'Keefe 1-2 0-0 3, Soysal 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 3-6 1-2 8, Kyle 1-6 0-0 3, McGarity 0-2 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Trotter 0-4 0-0 0, McMillan 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Sturdivant 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-71 11-14 63
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason